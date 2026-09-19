Delhi SIR: CM Rekha Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal among 33 lakh voters served notice for discrepancies

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among 3.31 million voters served notices in the Special Identity Register (SIR). Rekha Gupta was flagged for a parental age gap of less than 15 years.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal are among the 3.31 million electors being issued notices for discrepancies as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision [SIR], according to election officials.

Nearly three weeks after publishing the draft electoral roll, the office of the chief electoral officer, Delhi has published the list of Delhi electors served notices under the exercise, providing details of voters categorised under “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies”. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, his parents and his son Pulkit are also being issued notices under the exercise.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31.

Why CM Rekha Gupta and Kejriwal got notices

CM Gupta is being issued a notice because her age difference with her parents is less than 15 years. Kejriwal and his family have been issued notices because their details could not be mapped with the last SIR.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is also among the electors who have been served notice for non-mapping of details with the last SIR. Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] chief Virendra Sachdeva, his wife and brother have also been served notices for a mismatch in their names.

According to figures shared by election authorities earlier, 13,79,785 electors could not be mapped, while 19,33,134 electors were flagged for logical discrepancies. Their names figure in the draft electoral roll but they have been served notices for a hearing.

Delhi voter list sees 32.8% decline after SIR

The draft roll contains 97,53,577 electors, a 32.8% decline from the 1,45,10,299 electors on the rolls as of June 30.

The number of polling stations in Delhi has increased by nearly 15%, from 13,033 to 14,947, following rationalisation across all 70 assembly constituencies. Election authorities have uploaded the lists for all 14,947 polling stations.

Sarojini Nagar, Shalimar Bagh data shows type of discrepancies

At a polling station in Sarojini Nagar, under the New Delhi Assembly constituency, 84 electors have been listed for discrepancies or non-mapping of details with the previous SIR roll.

Of these, 37 electors could not be mapped with the last SIR, the largest category. Another 24 cases involve a mismatch in the parent’s name, while 13 electors have discrepancies in their own names. Seven cases have been flagged for a progeny age gap of less than nine months. One elector has a parent-age difference of more than 50 years, while another has both a parent-name mismatch and a progeny age-gap discrepancy.

At a polling station in Shalimar Bagh, 233 electors have been flagged for discrepancies or non-mapping. Of these, 108 could not be mapped with the last SIR, while 54 cases involve mismatches in the parent’s name and 37 involve mismatches in the elector’s own name.

The document also lists 13 cases involving a parent-age difference of less than 15 years. Three cases involve both such an age difference and a parent-name mismatch. Three cases involve a progeny age gap of less than nine months.