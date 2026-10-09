Delhi Shutdown On October 10? Check what's open and closed amid CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi braces for restrictions on Oct 10 amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. No mail/express trains at New Delhi, Nizamuddin, 57 metro stations may be closed, liquor shops shut. Check what's open.

Delhi is bracing for major travel restrictions on Saturday, October 10, ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Train cancellations, proposed restrictions at 57 Metro stations, closure of retail liquor outlets and heightened police security have raised concerns over movement across the national capital. The measures have prompted some to describe the situation as an "undeclared lockdown".

However, no blanket shutdown of Delhi has been announced, and the restrictions vary across transport services and other establishments.

What's closed or restricted in Delhi on October 10?

1. No mail and express trains at 2 Delhi stations

The Railways has ordered the cancellation at source of mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday.

The cancellations apply to trains that departed, or were scheduled to depart, their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday, October 9. Passengers should check their train status before travelling.

2. Delhi Metro: Entry and exit restrictions proposed at 57 stations

Delhi Police has asked DMRC to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations from 9 pm on Friday, with the proposed restrictions continuing through Saturday until the situation normalises.

The police communication also proposes reducing train frequency at the identified stations. Stations on the list include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Kashmere Gate, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Rithala and Rohini West.

3. Retail liquor shops closed

Retail liquor outlets across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10 following an order issued by the excise department. The closure covers specified retail outlets selling Indian, foreign and country liquor, including certain outlets in malls.

4. Entry to Jantar Mantar restricted

Delhi Police has restricted entry to Jantar Mantar with access to the protest site being denied to even media persons. The route has been barricaded from Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar roundabout.

What's open in Delhi on October 10?

1. Restaurants, bars and clubs

Licensed restaurants, bars and clubs will continue to operate and serve liquor as usual despite the closure of retail liquor shops.

2. Other shops and commercial establishments

There has been no blanket order announcing the closure of all shops, markets, offices or commercial establishments across Delhi.

3. Metro services

The proposed restrictions concern entry and exit gates at 57 stations and potentially reduced train frequency. They do not amount to an announcement that the entire Delhi Metro network will shut down. Commuters are advised to verify status through official DMRC updates.

Why is Delhi on alert?

The demonstration has been called by the CJP over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters are demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi district, and police have warned against unauthorised gatherings. Police have also prepared a security plan involving 37 blocking points and 15 designated detention centres.