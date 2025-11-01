'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career
INDIA
He made this appeal on Delhi’s Foundation Day (November 1) the day in 1956 when Delhi was declared a Union Territory under the States Reorganisation Act.
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has urged the Central government to change the name of Delhi to 'Indraprastha'. He said this would honor the city’s ancient cultural and historical heritage and reconnect India’s capital with its roots.
Khandelwal explained that Delhi has a deep connection with Indian civilisation. According to him, the Pandavas named the city Indraprastha when they built it along the Yamuna River during the Mahabharata period. He said the city was known for good governance, fairness, and public welfare at that time.
He made this request on November 1, which is celebrated as Delhi Foundation Day. In 1956, Delhi became a Union Territory on this day after the States Reorganisation Act.
In his letter, Khandelwal also suggested:
He sent copies of the letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Khandelwal said renaming Delhi will not only bring back its historical identity but also inspire future generations. He added that this step supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cultural revival efforts seen in cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj.
He also believed that names like “Indraprastha Airport” and “Indraprastha Junction” will help boost Delhi’s economy by promoting cultural and religious tourism.
Khandelwal concluded that renaming Delhi as Indraprastha would be a step towards cultural pride and historical justice, showing that India’s capital represents moral values, justice, and national unity, not just modern development.