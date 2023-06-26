Delhi: Shocking footage of Pragati Maidan gunpoint robbery stuns capital; AAP vs LG war over safety

Delhi: Shocking footage of Pragati Maidan gunpoint robbery stuns capital (Photo - ANI)

A political war erupted on the rising crime rate in Delhi as shocking footage of an armed robbery from the posh Pragati Maidan area surfaced on social media. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre over safety concerns, as the footage sent shockwaves in the entire capital.

The shocking video footage of the daylight crime in Delhi showed bike-borne robbers stopping a white cab in the middle of Pragati Maidan, holding the driver at gunpoint, and robbing him of Rs 2 lakh, which he was out to deliver to someone.

There were four robbers present at the scene of the crime. They stopped the white cab and pointed a gun at the occupants of the white car, while one of the robbers opened the rear back door of the car and snatched a black back, which contained Rs 2 lakh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's resignation after a video purportedly showed armed men intercepting a car inside a busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants at gunpoint.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police



(CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

According to police a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh by the four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel Saturday when the two were going to Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money.

Sharing a video of the purported incident, the chief minister reiterated his demand that Delhi's law and order should be handed over to the local government.

"LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. (sic)," he said in a tweet, tagging a news report. "If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic),” the chief minister tweeted.

The 1.5-km tunnel connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. Last week, Kejriwal and Saxena exchanged a series of accusatory letters over law and order.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Delhi: Amid heavy rainfall, woman electrocuted to death at railway station