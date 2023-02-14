Delhi shocker: Woman’s body found in dhaba owner’s freezer in Uttam Nagar, love angle suspected

Months after the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi shocked the entire country, another such case was reported from the Najafgarh area of the national capital, where a woman’s body was found inside the freezer of a dhaba.

In a shocking case being reported from Delhi’s Uttar Nagar, the body of a 25-year-old was found inside the freezer of a dhaba. The police are suspecting a love angle in the case, with the woman being a resident of Uttar Nagar herself.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman was killed two-three days ago and her body was kept inside the dhaba's freezer. After the shocking case came to light, Sahil Gehlot, the owner of the dhaba has been arrested and is being viewed as the prime suspect.

As quoted by ANI, a senior police officer said, “The dhaba owner, Sahil Gahlot, has been apprehended on suspicion.” The Delhi Police has further said that as determined by initial investigations, Gehlot and the woman were in a romantic relationship.

The police officers said that the victim woman and Gehlot were in a relationship, but the accused decided to marry another woman. Disturbed by this news, the girl confronted him and insisted that he marry her instead.

Enraged by the actions of the victim girl, he allegedly killed her and then stashed her body in the freezer of the dhaba. The body has been sent for autopsy, and it has been determined that she was killed around two to three weeks ago.

This case has one similarity with the Shraddha Walkar murder case, as the bodies of both victims were stored inside a refrigerator after they were killed. Walkar was killed in May 2022, and her murder was discovered over six months later.

The prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was Aaftab Poonawala, who was her live-in partner. Aaftab is currently in jail and has since confessed to the crime, saying that he had murdered his partner in a fit of rage.

(With inputs from agencies)

