Delhi shocker: Woman doctor raped by delivery agent posing as Indian Army officer

The accused, Aarav, who is from the Delhi's Chhatarpur area, worked as a delivery agent but claimed to be an Army Lieutenant when he began conversing with the doctor on Instagram. Aarav claimed he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and even shared photos of himself in an Army uniform.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 06:07 PM IST

Delhi shocker: Woman doctor raped by delivery agent posing as Indian Army officer
This is the second case of sexual assault against a woman doctor in just days.
A female doctor working at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi was raped by a man who posed as an Indian Army officer, NDTV reported citing police sources. The accused, Aarav, who is from the city's Chhatarpur area, worked as a delivery agent but claimed to be an Army Lieutenant when he began conversing with the doctor on Instagram. The two later exchanged phone numbers and started talking on WhatsApp. Aarav claimed he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and even shared photos of himself in an Army uniform.

Earlier this month, Aarav claimed he was traveling to Delhi and visited the doctor's home in the capital's Masjid Moth area. At the meeting, he allegedly drugged the doctor and sexually assaulted her. On October 16, the doctor filed a complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station. Police arrested the accused after raiding several locations in Chhatarpur. During police questioning, Aarav revealed he had purchased a fake Army uniform from a shop to deceive the doctor.

Several similar incidents against women doctors

This is the second case of sexual assault against a woman doctor in a matter of days. Last week, a doctor working at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district died by suicide after alleging rape by a policeman. The cop and another person -- accused by the doctor of mental harassment -- have since been arrested. Several similar cases of rape and sexual assault against women doctors have surfaced from across states over the past months.

