Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year
Delhi shocker: Woman doctor raped by delivery agent posing as Indian Army officer
Delhi to bar entry of these vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1 to curb air pollution; check details
Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
IND vs AUS T20I series: Full Schedule, live streaming, squads, venues and more
Centre announces Rs 25 lakh gratuity limit for these central govt employees; check details here
The Family Man Season 3: Prime Video to make big announcement on Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Raj & DK's spy thriller series on...
Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compared to Early Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH)
Dr Pooja Nadkarni Singh: Leading IVF specialist with 25,000+ success stories
INDIA
The accused, Aarav, who is from the Delhi's Chhatarpur area, worked as a delivery agent but claimed to be an Army Lieutenant when he began conversing with the doctor on Instagram. Aarav claimed he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and even shared photos of himself in an Army uniform.
A female doctor working at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi was raped by a man who posed as an Indian Army officer, NDTV reported citing police sources. The accused, Aarav, who is from the city's Chhatarpur area, worked as a delivery agent but claimed to be an Army Lieutenant when he began conversing with the doctor on Instagram. The two later exchanged phone numbers and started talking on WhatsApp. Aarav claimed he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and even shared photos of himself in an Army uniform.
Earlier this month, Aarav claimed he was traveling to Delhi and visited the doctor's home in the capital's Masjid Moth area. At the meeting, he allegedly drugged the doctor and sexually assaulted her. On October 16, the doctor filed a complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station. Police arrested the accused after raiding several locations in Chhatarpur. During police questioning, Aarav revealed he had purchased a fake Army uniform from a shop to deceive the doctor.
This is the second case of sexual assault against a woman doctor in a matter of days. Last week, a doctor working at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district died by suicide after alleging rape by a policeman. The cop and another person -- accused by the doctor of mental harassment -- have since been arrested. Several similar cases of rape and sexual assault against women doctors have surfaced from across states over the past months.