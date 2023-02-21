Delhi shocker: Woman burnt to death by live-in partner in Rohini after argument over drugs (Representational image)

After the Shraddha Walkar case and Nikki Yadav case, another shocking murder case has come to light in Delhi where a woman was set on fire by her live-in partner after a heated argument. The 28-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries, the police said.

The woman was living with her boyfriend Mohit for several years, and the two had an argument after which the accused set her on fire. She was admitted to the SGM Hospital after the incident occurred last week and died due to severe burn injuries days after.

According to the statement issued by the police and the family, the woman had come home from work on February 10 when she found out that her partner had been consuming drugs at a friend’s place and decided to confront him about it.

The couple had a heated argument about the consumption of drugs, and the accused ended up pouring Tarpin oil on her and setting her on fire. She was later admitted to the SGM hospital with severe burn injuries, and her treatment was later moved to AIIMS Delhi.

Delhi | A 28-yr-old woman died after she was set on fire by her live-in partner Mohit as they had a fight after deceased woman caught him consuming drugs. Deceased used to work as labourer in a footwear factory: Police — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

The woman used to work as a labourer at a footwear factory in Delhi and was the mother of two children. She had an 8-year-old son from her previous marriage and a 4-year-old daughter from her present relationship, according to IANS reports.

The victim woman had left her husband six years ago and had been residing with the accused in a live-in relationship for the last six years. The accused in the case named Mohit has been detained and the interrogation of the case is continuing.

This comes to light after two more shocking cases had come to light in Delhi where a live-in partner ended up murdering their girlfriend. Most recently, the murder case of Nikki Yadav made headlines after her partner Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered her and stuffed her body in a freezer.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Nikki Yadav murder: Sahil Gehlot went missing on his wedding day, switched off phone to hide victim's body