Delhi Shocker: Minor killed, one man injured in stabbing incident in DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar; motive remains unclear

In another horrific incident in Delhi, a minor was killed, and another young man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place in the Moti Nagar area on Sunday evening. The incidents were reportedly occurred in a DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar. The motive behind the stabbings remains unclear.

Here's what happened

Around 6:37 PM, the Moti Nagar police station received a report that a minor, who is a resident of Amar Park, Inderlok, was being rushed to the hospital. The minor was stabbed at his right shoulder, and was declared dead.

One hour later, another satbbing incident was reported at 7:50 pm, when a 25-year-old man identified as Mohammad Danish, had a stab wound on his back. Danish was initially taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital for emergency treatment before being referred to a higher-level medical facility to address the severity of his injuries. He is currently being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre, with his condition being monitored closely.

Invesigation is underway.