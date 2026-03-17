INDIA

Delhi Shocker: Chilling video of man shooting himself in chest while his friend records goes viral: 'Kya kar diya tune'

A shocking incident has been reported from Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, where a 28-year-old man accidentally shot himself while his friend, who was unaware of his intentions, captured it on camera. According to police, the man identified as Pawan hailed from New Ashok Nagar's Dallupura area. The incident took place when Pawan was handling a licensed pistol belonging to his cousin, Himanshu. The captured video shows the man loading a magazine into a pistol before placing the weapon against his chest and pulling the trigger.

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