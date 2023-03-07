Search icon
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a woman has been attacked by an autorickshaw driver after an altercation over fare. The police have not nabbed the culprit yet.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Image for representation (Pixabay)

A 22-year-old woman was injured after she was attacked with a sharp object by an auto-rickshaw driver over the issue of fare in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. The injured woman was identified as Mehreen Riyaz, a resident of Shaheen Bagh.

According to police, on Monday evening, Mehreen hired an auto from her residence (PG) to CC Market NFC, but after reaching the market an altercation took place between her and the auto driver over the issue of fare.

"The auto driver attacked her with a sharp object and she received injuries to her lower abdomen on the right side," said a senior police official.

"On her complaint, an FIR under section case 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at NFC police station," said the official.

The official also said that efforts were being made to identify the auto driver and the incident took place at around 8.30 p.m., but was reported after five hours from the hospital.

