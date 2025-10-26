Delhi SHOCKER: Acid attack on 20-year-old Delhi University student by three men after heated argument last month over 'stalking', woman hospitalised

In a shocking case, a 20-year-old woman suffered burn injuries after an acid attack by three men, while she was on her way to college. The icident took place at 10 AM, when she was going to college for extra class, a flammable substance was allegedly thrown at her.

As per reports, the woman is a Delhi University student from Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar. She hails from Delhi's Mukundpur. Victim told police that while she was on her way to college, when her acquaintance Jitender arrived on a motorcycle with his associates Ishan and Arman. As per victim, Jitender used to stalk her and they both has a heated arguement last month. Jitender also is a resident of Mukundpur, and is a student.

Victim said that 'Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on her. The woman said she tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands. The accused fled the scene after the attack,' ANI reported.

She said, 'Jitender used to stalk her, and that a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago,' ANI reported.

She is currently admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment after suffering burn injuries on hand as she was protecting her face.

The Crime Team and FSL Team inspected the spot soon after the incident and the manhunt has been launched.

(Incident site, source: India Tv)