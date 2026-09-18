Delhi Shocker: 73-year-old man rams parked bike and drags it under car in RK Puram, rider escapes

73 year old driver hits parked bike in Delhi's RK Puram and drags it, 21 year old man sitting on bike falls off and escapes unhurt, driver held.

A 73-year-old driver was held after his car hit a parked bike and dragged it in Delhi's RK Puram on Thursday night. The 21-year-old man sitting on the bike fell off and escaped without serious injuries.

How the accident happened

The incident took place around 10 pm on Africa Avenue Road, between Bhikaji Cama Place and RK Puram Metro station. Police said they received information about the accident at 10.22 pm and rushed to the spot. According to police, the victim has been identified as Tanish Tokas, a resident of Munirka village. He was sitting on his black motorcycle, which was parked on the roadside, when a blue Honda Amaze hit it.

The 73-year-old Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, was allegedly driving a car that collided with a motorcycle operated by Tanish. The impact caused Tanish to fall off, and the car subsequently dragged the motorcycle for a distance, as shown in a viral video. However, Tanish was not dragged with the bike and, after a medical examination, was found to have no serious injuries.

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Case registered, probe underway

Police have filed a case at RK Puram station against driver Venu Gopal for rash driving and endangering safety under relevant laws. His Honda Amaze vehicle has been seized, and he was medically examined, with no alcohol detected. Investigations are ongoing to determine the incident's cause.