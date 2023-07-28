Headlines

Delhi shocker: 25-year-old college student found dead in Malviya Nagar

As per official, the occurrence happened in the park, where the deceased who has been identified as a college student visited with her friend.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

A 25-year-old woman was discovered dead at Vijay Mandal Park, close to Sri Aurobindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, according to the Delhi Police on Friday, ANI reported. "We have learned that a 25-year-old man's body was discovered in Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, close to Aurobindo College. Her corpse was discovered next to an iron rod. A preliminary inquiry indicates that a rod was used to assault the girl. More research is being done," according to Chandan Chowdhary, DCP for South Delhi.

As per official, the occurrence happened in the park, where the deceased who has been identified as a college student visited with her friend. The victim has wounds on her head. Near her body, a rod was also discovered. The authorities are looking into the situation, said DCP Chowdhary.

The victim was a Kamla Nehru College student, according to DCP Chowdhary. The dead body has been taken into custody by the police and brought for a forensic investigation. In response to the event, Swati Maliwal, chair of the Delhi Commission for Women, tweeted that shortly after one woman in Delhi had been shot dead outside her residence, another girl was beaten with an iron rod in affluent neighbourhoods like Malviya Nagar.

She continued by stating that Delhi is really dangerous, no one is concerned, and while the identities of the females in media stories are just altered, crimes still occur. Maliwal referred to another incident that occurred on Thursday night in southwest Delhi's Dabri neighbourhood, when a 42-year-old lady was shot and murdered by her male friend, who then allegedly committed suicide after committing the crime.

READ | Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

