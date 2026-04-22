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Delhi SHOCKER: 22-year-old daughter of senior IRS officer found dead, allegedly strangled with mobile cable at her Amar Colony residence

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was found murdered at her residence in Amar Colony, South East Delhi. As per reports, the woman was sexually assaulted and later murdered by strangulation with a mobile charging cable

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

Delhi SHOCKER: 22-year-old daughter of senior IRS officer found dead, allegedly strangled with mobile cable at her Amar Colony residence
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In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was found murdered at her residence in Amar Colony, South East Delhi. As per reports, the woman was sexually assaulted and later murdered by strangulation with a mobile charging cable. The victim was alone at her home at the time of the incident, as her parents were away.

Police suspect the involvement of a domestic help who used to work at the house before being fired over a month ago. He is said to be absconding, they added.

As per PTI, the victim was discovered by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances. Later, the family informed police, and teams were rushed to the residence for investigation.

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