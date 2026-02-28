FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Supreme Leader Ali Khamani is assassinated

Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda': 'Can his opinion be taken seriously'

Pakistani pilot captured alive by Afghan forces after fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad: Report

After Israel's attack, US bombs Iran, Tehran’s key ally urges citizens to leave immediately

Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy's burnt body found near Majlis Park metro station, two arrested

Alia Bhatt hits back at trolls targeting her for Gone Girl moment at BAFTA: 'Why is it being talked about so much'

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following Islamabad's deadly air strikes

Israel launches 'pre-emptive' attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israel Defence Minister declares 'state of emergency'

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis box office failure: 'We were quite baffled'

Odisha Horror: 23-year-old woman raped by boyfriend, stranger on same day, dies after being thrown from 4-storey building

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda': 'Can his opinion be taken seriously'

Vipul Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda'

Pakistani pilot captured alive by Afghan forces after fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad: Report

Pakistani fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad, pilot captured alive by Afghan for

After Israel's attack, US bombs Iran, Tehran’s key ally urges citizens to leave immediately

After Israel's attack, US bombs Iran, Tehran’s key ally urges citizens to leave

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy's burnt body found near Majlis Park metro station, two arrested

In a horrific incident from Delhi, burnt body of a 17-year-old boy was found in the bushes near Majlis Park Metro Station in North West Delhi on February 11, who was a victim of a revenge killing related to another murder case from August 2025.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 12:53 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy's burnt body found near Majlis Park metro station, two arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a horrific incident from Delhi, burnt body of a 17-year-old boy was found in the bushes near Majlis Park Metro Station in North West Delhi on February 11, who was a victim of a revenge killing related to another murder case from August 2025. Delhi Police have arrested two people after the body was identified by the victim's father.

Delhi North West District Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sikander Singh said, "On the morning of February 11th, we received a PCR call around 8:30 in the morning informing us that a burnt body was found in the bushes near the Majlis Park Metro Station. Our team arrived at the scene, and the body was sent to the mortuary for identification," ADCP Singh said.

Caught on CCTV

The victim's body was identified by his father in the mortuary on February 15 at the Ashok Vihar Police Station. The deceased is identified as Vishnu, 17-years old. Police have arrested two accused Vinay and Gaurav, who was seen carrying th body in the CCTV during police investigation. 

"A man named Vinay was arrested by tracing the scooty number, followed by his accomplice, Gaurav. During interrogation, it was revealed that they committed this murder as a revenge act. In August 2025, a murder case was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station, in which a man named Deepak was killed," he said.

The ADCP said the interrogation revealed that Vishnu had confided in the accused that he was also involved in the murder case of Deepak. "The interrogation also revealed that Vishnu had confided in them that he was also involved in the murder case, so to avenge Deepak's murder, they (Vinay and Gaurav) killed Vishnu," he added.

Police are investigating the matter further to ascertain more details about the August 2025 murder case and the roles of all individuals involved. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Supreme Leader Ali Khamani is assassinated
US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Khamani is assassinated
Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda': 'Can his opinion be taken seriously'
Vipul Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda'
Pakistani pilot captured alive by Afghan forces after fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad: Report
Pakistani fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad, pilot captured alive by Afghan for
After Israel's attack, US bombs Iran, Tehran’s key ally urges citizens to leave immediately
After Israel's attack, US bombs Iran, Tehran’s key ally urges citizens to leave
Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy's burnt body found near Majlis Park metro station, two arrested
Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy's burnt body found near Majlis Park metro station
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement