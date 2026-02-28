Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy's burnt body found near Majlis Park metro station, two arrested

US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Supreme Leader Ali Khamani is assassinated
INDIA
In a horrific incident from Delhi, burnt body of a 17-year-old boy was found in the bushes near Majlis Park Metro Station in North West Delhi on February 11, who was a victim of a revenge killing related to another murder case from August 2025. Delhi Police have arrested two people after the body was identified by the victim's father.
Delhi North West District Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sikander Singh said, "On the morning of February 11th, we received a PCR call around 8:30 in the morning informing us that a burnt body was found in the bushes near the Majlis Park Metro Station. Our team arrived at the scene, and the body was sent to the mortuary for identification," ADCP Singh said.
The victim's body was identified by his father in the mortuary on February 15 at the Ashok Vihar Police Station. The deceased is identified as Vishnu, 17-years old. Police have arrested two accused Vinay and Gaurav, who was seen carrying th body in the CCTV during police investigation.
"A man named Vinay was arrested by tracing the scooty number, followed by his accomplice, Gaurav. During interrogation, it was revealed that they committed this murder as a revenge act. In August 2025, a murder case was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station, in which a man named Deepak was killed," he said.
The ADCP said the interrogation revealed that Vishnu had confided in the accused that he was also involved in the murder case of Deepak. "The interrogation also revealed that Vishnu had confided in them that he was also involved in the murder case, so to avenge Deepak's murder, they (Vinay and Gaurav) killed Vishnu," he added.
Police are investigating the matter further to ascertain more details about the August 2025 murder case and the roles of all individuals involved.
(With ANI Inputs)