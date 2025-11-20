Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment

A 16-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station in Delhi. His father alleged that he was driven to despair by relentless harassment from school teachers. Police recovered his school bag from the metro station, which contained a suicide note.

A 16-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station in Delhi. His father alleged that he was driven to despair by relentless harassment from school teachers. According to the FIR registered by Delhi Police on Tuesday, the student had complained to his parents about the teachers' behaviour, but their pleas for help were ignored.

On November 18, while his father was away, the Class 10 student left for school, leaving behind a devastating legacy of pain. The parents said they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment continued.

The FIR noted that he allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station. Police recovered his school bag from the metro station, which contained a suicide note.

The FIR reproduced the contents, where he apologised to his family and wrote that the school teachers had caused him deep distress. He requested that action be taken so that no other child suffers like him. He also mentioned donating his organs, apologised to his parents and brother, and reiterated that teachers were responsible for what happened.

The FIR stated that the student had frequently complained about the behaviour of certain teachers. The boy told his parents that some teachers scolded, insulted, and mentally tormented him over minor issues.

On the day of the incident, the father was away for a family member's medical operation. The FIR notes that the student left for school at 7:15 am. Around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, the father received a call informing him that his son was lying beneath the Rajendra Place Metro Station. He was asked to take the student to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The police investigation is ongoing, with statements from classmates and teachers being recorded.

