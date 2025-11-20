FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram

Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?

Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details

DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela RESPONDS strongly to backlash on her egg-freezing advice: 'Is it wrong for a woman to choose...'

Massive blow for India! Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant set to lead

What was Operation Lyari? Pakistan's longest-running covert operation that inspired Dhurandhar

SBI CBO Final Result 2025 Declared at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK to download PDF here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’

Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan call

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check detail

DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark

DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment

A 16-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station in Delhi. His father alleged that he was driven to despair by relentless harassment from school teachers. Police recovered his school bag from the metro station, which contained a suicide note.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 07:53 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 16-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station in Delhi. His father alleged that he was driven to despair by relentless harassment from school teachers. According to the FIR registered by Delhi Police on Tuesday, the student had complained to his parents about the teachers' behaviour, but their pleas for help were ignored.

On November 18, while his father was away, the Class 10 student left for school, leaving behind a devastating legacy of pain. The parents said they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment continued.

The FIR noted that he allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station. Police recovered his school bag from the metro station, which contained a suicide note.

The FIR reproduced the contents, where he apologised to his family and wrote that the school teachers had caused him deep distress. He requested that action be taken so that no other child suffers like him. He also mentioned donating his organs, apologised to his parents and brother, and reiterated that teachers were responsible for what happened.

The FIR stated that the student had frequently complained about the behaviour of certain teachers. The boy told his parents that some teachers scolded, insulted, and mentally tormented him over minor issues. The parents said they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment continued.

On the day of the incident, the father was away for a family member's medical operation. The FIR notes that the student left for school at 7:15 am. Around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, the father received a call informing him that his son was lying beneath the Rajendra Place Metro Station. He was asked to take the student to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The police investigation is ongoing, with statements from classmates and teachers being recorded.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published by ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visua
Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment
Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro...
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet, Dy CM
Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’
Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan call
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check detail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE