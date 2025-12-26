FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi SHOCKER: 13-year-old girl forced to drink alcohol, gang-raped by two men in Samaypur Badli area

In a shocking case, a 13-year-old girl was forced to drink alcohol, later gang-raped by two men near Delhi's Samaypur Badli on Saturday, 20 December. Police have arrested the two accused on the basis of girl's detailed statement and her medical examination report. Who are the accused?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

Delhi SHOCKER: 13-year-old girl forced to drink alcohol, gang-raped by two men in Samaypur Badli area
In a shocking case, a 13-year-old girl was forced to drink alcohol, later gang-raped by two men near Delhi's Samaypur Badli on Saturday, 20 December. Police have arrested the two accused on the basis of girl's detailed statement and her medical examination report.

Who are the accused?

The two man are identified as Narottam alias Neta, 28, who runs a barber shop near his house in Raja Vihar and is known to the girl and her family, and Rishabh Jha, 26, who works in a private bank and lives with his family in Badli jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) camp. The incident took place at Narottam's residence, where both men forced her to consume alcohol and then raped the teen girl.

The incident was informed to Police by the girl's family members. Taking immediate action, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita the next day and the two men were arrested on Thursday. 

The police has formed a special investigation team (SIT), under the supervision of the DCP. Delhi Police stated that the team has been “directed to complete the investigation and file chargesheet as soon as possible. The case is currently under further investigation to ensure a strong legal trial."

