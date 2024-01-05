Delhi shivers as minimum temperature dips to 7°C, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in South

Delhi and several parts of North India to experience severe cold day conditions today warns IMD. Check the latest forecast.

The national capital New Delhi today, January 5, marked the lowest temperature in the past two years, with the highest recorded temperature in Safdarjung falling to 12.5 degrees Celsius—seven degrees below average. It was referred to by the met department as a "severe cold day" and the first "cold day" of the year.

These cold temperatures are also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold wave conditions are expected to affect isolated areas in Punjab and Rajasthan, making the winter chill even more severe.

There is a possibility of severe fog in Uttarakhand in certain areas and isolated places in the Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

There could be difficulties for commuters and travellers due to the decreased visibility.

The IMD further said dense fog will hit isolated pockets across Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between January 5 and January 7, 2024.

South India is expected to see intense rainfall over the next two to three days as a cold front moves across the country's north. The IMD predicts that the heavy rains will persist until January 8.

Severe rainfall is predicted in certain regions of Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu. Along with light rainfall expected throughout Madhya Pradesh throughout the week, the IMD has also forecasted the possibility of light, isolated rainfall in Uttar Pradesh on January 5.