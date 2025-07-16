Delhi set to launch India's first net-zero e-waste park in...; its cost is Rs...

The e-waste eco park will be designed to handle more than 51,000 metric tonnes of electronic waste annually and is expected to generate an economic output of over Rs 350 crore.

Delhi is set to launch a green e-waste eco park in Holambi Kalan. The park is spread across 11.4 acres in northwest Delhi. The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is gearing up to launch the e-waste eco park in a move to tackle mounting electronic waste and push for sustainable industrial practices. The pollution-free, net-zero facility aims to revolutionise electronic waste recycling by adhering to global green technology standards, officials said on Wednesday.

The project Rs 150 crore initiative promises to transform Delhi's waste landscape while setting new global benchmarks for clean technology and environmental responsibility, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. The initiative is currently in the final stages of preparing a global Request for Qualification-cum-Request for Proposal (RFQ-cum-RFP) tender, Sirsa added. It is led by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

The minister emphasised that to ensure the facility is built to the highest international standards, a third-party consultancy was roped in to study successful e-waste recycling models in Norway and Hong Kong -- countries known for their urban, yet pollution-free, recycling ecosystems.

About the e-waste eco park

The park will be designed to handle more than 51,000 metric tonnes of electronic waste annually and is expected to generate an economic output of over Rs 350 crore. The facility will operate on net-zero emissions, follow zero-landfill protocols, and be surrounded by dense tree canopies for ecological integration. It aims to align with global benchmarks such as ISO 9000, EN 50625, CENELEC, and the norms laid down by India's CPCB and MoEFCC, an official statement said.

The feasibility study is reviewing a wide range of technical and design aspects, including rare earth and precious metal recovery, pollution control infrastructure, air quality monitoring, digital tracking systems, and strategies to formalise and skill the informal e-waste recycling workforce.

To reduce Delhi's air pollution

Sirsa highlighted that the project will play a vital role in reducing Delhi's air, water, and soil pollution, while also creating thousands of green jobs and formalising the capital's vast informal e-waste sector. Once the global tender is floated, DSIIDC will invite top-tier green technology firms from across the world to bid for the project, ensuring the adoption of world-class engineering and environmental standards in its development, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)