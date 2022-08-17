Delhi sees two-fold increase in hospitalisations within two weeks amid spike in COVID cases

Representational Image

The spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Delhi has also led to a nearly two-fold subsequent increase in hospitalisations in over a fortnight, with officials saying that those with comorbidities are getting admitted to the hospitals.

At least 90 per cent of those admitted have not taken booster shots, according to the Delhi government. A majority of the admissions took place on Tuesday when the national capital reported 900 cases.

Although cases reported on Tuesday were lesser in comparison to preceding days when the city reported over 2,000 cases for 12 straight days in this month, the number of hospitalisations were at 61 per cent of the total cases reported for the day.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, the highest in over 200 days, and three more deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department.’’

Even though the rise in infections and hospitalisations is not yet alarming, experts have reiterated the need to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Of the 9,405 available beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi, 307 (3.26 per cent) were occupied on August 1. The occupancy rate was 3.75 per cent on August 2 and four per cent the day after. It kept on rising on most days thereafter and stood at 6.24 per cent on August 16.

The bed occupancy rate was five per cent on August 6 and 5.97 per cent on August 11. The occupancy rate was 6.13 per cent on August 12 and declined marginally to 5.99 per cent the next day. It rose to 6.21 per cent on August 14 and stood at 6.31 per cent on August 15.

Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said in the last one week or so, they are observing a rise in hospital admissions due to the viral infection.

"Most of the patients are those who have multiple comorbidities and some of them are also unvaccinated. Some patients also have had lung involvement, which meant that they required anti-viral treatment and other Covid drugs," he added.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of state-run LNJP Hospital, concurred with Maurya.

"In the last week or so, the number of patients has seen an increase. Earlier, we would get four to five patients on a daily basis but now we have been getting eight to 10 patients every day," he said.

On Tuesday, the government said that hospitals have been placed on alert. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had urged people to get jabbed with the precautionary dose of vaccine since it ensures people are more protected against the virus.

"Ninety per cent of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospitals are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine.

"At the same time, only 10 per cent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection," he asserted.