Delhi sees early heatwave, temperature hits 30°C, breaks 5-year February record; Will it rain tomorrow? Check full forecast here

On Monday, the national capital experienced unusually high daytime temperatures, rising well above what is normal for this time of year. However, night-time temperatures stayed close to or slightly below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

Delhi is bidding adieu to winter, with the city experiencing its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, February 17. The morning chills are lifting off, and fog is hardly visible, marking a significant shift in the weather pattern. The daytime temperature is also remaining around 30°C, a stark contrast to the usual winter temperatures.

IMD predicts rain and gusty winds

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a brief respite from the heat, with rain forecasted for Wednesday, February 18. Residents can expect thunderstorms and gusty winds at 30-40 km per hour, bringing some much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. Despite the brief spell of rain and gusty winds, the overall weather conditions in Delhi are expected to remain fairly consistent and calm.

Rising temperature trend

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the city's main weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6°C, 7.2°C higher than the usual average. This was also a sharp 24-hour rise of 3.1°C, indicating a sudden warm spell affecting the region.

Meanwhile, Delhi's maximum temperature has risen by nearly 6°C since February 12, when it was recorded at 25.4°C. The maximum temperature was 26.3°C on February 13, 27°C on February 14, and 28.5°C on February 15. An IMD official attributed the rising temperature trend to the absence of significant rain or enough moisture to lead to cloudiness, resulting in clear skies and bright sunshine. "Mercury is on the rise as we have not seen any significant rain or enough moisture to lead to cloudiness. In the absence of that, we are witnessing clear skies and bright sunshine," the official said.

Clear skies and low wind speeds

At Ayanagar, the maximum temperature reached 30.4°C, 7.1°C above the normal level for mid-February. Skymet Weather Vice-President Mahesh Palawat attributed the unusual heat to clear skies and low wind speeds, allowing strong sunshine during the day. "This is going to continue for the next one to two days, and then there is a slight chance of scattered rain in the capital due to the approaching western disturbance. Until then, the minimum temperature is also going to rise," Palawat said.

Forecasts show that the maximum temperature is likely to rise and hover around 27-29°C by Friday, further touching 30°C again by Sunday. "This western disturbance is also fairly weak and so it will not do much in cooling the region. The dip will be temporary," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

Warmer than usual February

February so far has been warmer than usual, with data showing the first half was warmer last year, averaging a maximum temperature of 25.6°C. It was even warmer in 2023 and 2021, at 25.8°C. In comparison, it was 22°C in the first half of February 2024 and 22.8°C in 2022.

Despite the warm conditions, there has been no rainfall. All five reporting stations — Safdarjung, Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar — recorded zero rainfall in the 24 hours up to 8:30 am and also between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1°C on Monday, which was a degree below normal for this time of the year. Forecasts show it is likely to hover between 12-14°C on Tuesday and 13-15°C till Wednesday.