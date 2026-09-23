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Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23

Monsoon withdrew from Delhi on Sept 23, the earliest since 2002. It has also left most of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of UP and Gujarat. Drier weather ahead; no rain warning for Delhi till Sept 29.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23
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The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23, the earliest since 2002, and has also left most areas of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Where has the monsoon withdrawn?

IMD said the withdrawal line now passes through Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur, Deesa and Naliya.

What does monsoon withdrawal mean?

Withdrawal does not mean rain stops immediately. IMD declares withdrawal based on three conditions:

  • Sustained break in rainfall
  • Drop in moisture levels
  • Development of an anticyclone in the lower atmosphere

For further withdrawal, IMD also looks for continued dry weather.

The monsoon typically begins to recede from northwest India on September 17. It retreats from most of the country by October 15, with south peninsula taking longer.

Also read: Bumrah’s pillow shopping spree in Japan goes viral: Wife Sanjan's epic reaction

What happens after withdrawal?

Rainfall drops and the weather gets drier after withdrawal. However, isolated showers can still occur due to local weather systems. For Delhi, IMD has issued no weather warning for September 23-29. Delhi withdrew its monsoon on September 20, 2002; October 17, 2013; October 8, 2016; October 2, 2024 and September 23, 2026, the earliest since 2002.

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