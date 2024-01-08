Weather update: Delhi sees coldest day of month today, minimum temperature dropped to...

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to persist in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday, IMD said.

Delhi weather update: North India, including Delhi NCR, still reeling under a cold wave with minimum temperature touching record lows in many parts of the region. Several trains are running late due to weather-related conditions. Amid this, Delhi on Monday recorded its coldest day of the month so far. The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital's temperature was almost the same as the hill station of Nainital in Uttarakhand. Nainital recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD website showed. On December 15 2023, the national capital recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees, four notches below the season's average. "Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to persist in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday and abate thereafter," an IMD official said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Monday. The humidity levels oscillated between 84 per cent and 100 per cent. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with a possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 15 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345, in the 'very poor' category, at 4 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

