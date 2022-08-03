Delhi sees 2,073 COVID cases with 37 per cent spike, five deaths in a day; positivity rate shoots up to 11.64%

Delhi sees over 2,000 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 fresh cases of COVID-19, a sharp rise of 37 per cent from yesterday and the highest in over a month, according to the data shared by the health department.

The spike in cases has taken the positivity rate of the national capital up to 11.64 per cent. while five persons died due to the viral disease during the past 24 hours, the data showed. This is the third day on the trot that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

Also, this is the highest positivity rate since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent.

With the fresh infections on Wednesday, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,60,172 while the death toll reached 26,321. A total of 17,815 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19, the health department data showed.

The positivity rate and daily Covid cases in the city have risen steadily in the last one week. Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases, and three fatalities on Tuesday while the test positivity rate stood at 10.69 per cent. The day before the positivity rate was 11.41 per cent.

The national capital had logged 1,891 cases on June 26.

Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. A day before, the city logged 1,333 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three people succumbed to the viral disease.

The city saw 1,245 Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality. It had recorded 1,128 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, while no death was reported.

Delhi currently has 5,637 active cases, up from 5,006 the previous day. As many as 3214 Covid patients are in home isolation.

Of the overall 9,405 beds available at COVID-dedicated hospitals in Delhi, only 376 were occupied as on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the data showed.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.