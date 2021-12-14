Delhi schools to resume offline classes soon? Here’s what AAP government said

The residents of Delhi have experienced little to no relief when it comes to the air quality and pollution levels in the national capital. The schools in the city remain closed till further notice so as to not expose the students to the air pollution in Delhi.

As there has been a marginal improvement in the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi in the past few days, many are awaiting the decision of the government regarding the reopening of schools in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said earlier that the government has forwarded two proposals suggesting the reopening of schools in Delhi with immediate effect for the students of Classes 6 to 12 to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The proposal further states that the schools for students in primary and junior classes (up to Class 5) should be resumed from December 20 as the air quality in Delhi is improving. The final call regarding the reopening of schools will be taken soon by the CAQM.

In an official statement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the decision regarding the reopening of schools will most likely be taken after the winter vacations. “We will talk to the Air Quality Commission. Now winter vacation is also coming, I think some decision will be taken only after that,” CM Kejriwal said, as per media reports.

Earlier, the CAQM in order had stated, “All public and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education.” No final dates regarding the reopening of schools have been issued yet.

The schools in Delhi were shut down for physical classes in November due to the ‘very poor’ air quality in the national capital. The schools were reopened for a few days but were shut down once again after the Delhi government received flak from the Supreme Court.