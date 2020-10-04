Headlines

Delhi schools to remain closed till October 31, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The state government will soon issue an official notification in this regard, the deputy CM said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 04, 2020, 02:38 PM IST

In a major announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister on Sunday said that all schools in the national capital will remain closed for students till October 31.

The state government will soon issue an official notification in this regard, the deputy CM said.

The announcement comes just a day after the Union Ministry of Education released guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges during the fifth phase of Unlock. The guidelines say the educational institutions outside the containment zones are allowed to open after October 15. However, the ministry left the decision to reopen them to the states and union territories.

Sisodia's statement has put all the speculations that have been doing the rounds about reopening of schools after they were closed due to nationwide lockdown. Parents of students were confused about the reopening of schools in the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

So far, Delhi has reported 287,930 COVID-19 cases and 5,472 fatalities.

On the other hand, with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country

