Delhi schools to remain closed on August 1 as heavy rainfall lashes city

The school authorities have to ensure all necessary steps at their level to avoid water logging in and around the school premises.

Due to severe rainfall this evening and the forecast of continued heavy rain tomorrow, all schools both government and private will be closed on August 1st. This precaution aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the adverse weather conditions. Parents and guardians are advised to arrange alternative plans for their children during this closure.

The national capital faced significant waterlogging on Wednesday evening following intense rainfall, which led to major traffic disruptions across various areas. The weather office has issued its highest 'red' warning, and the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin has listed Delhi as an area of concern. Citizens are urged to stay indoors, secure their homes, and avoid unnecessary travel.

The torrential rain has led to the diversion of around 10 flights from Delhi to other cities. The Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded an unprecedented 112.5 mm of rain in just one hour, according to data from the India Meteorological Department's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network.

The unexpected downpour resulted in widespread waterlogging and prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to issue advisories for commuters to avoid certain routes. Delhi Minister Atishi stated that efforts are underway by the Municipal Corporation and other government authorities to manage the situation.