INDIA

Delhi schools resume offline classes as air quality improves; check details

Classes for students up to Class 5 will be held in a hybrid mode. Check details below.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 06:17 PM IST

Delhi schools resume offline classes as air quality improves; check details
Delhi schools have resumed physical classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11. This comes days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), following an improvement in air quality in the national capital. Now, students in these classes are required to attend school physically.

Who will go to school?

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular directing all government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes in physical mode for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11.

Hybrid mode up to Class 5

Classes for students up to Class 5 will be held in a hybrid mode, combining both physical and online classes, with immediate effect until further notice. "In compliance with the Commission's order, all Heads of Schools of Government, Government-Aided and Unaided Recognised Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct normal (physical mode) classes for students of Classes VI to IX and XI. Classes for students up to Class V shall be conducted in hybrid mode, i.e., both physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible), with immediate effect until further orders," the circular stated.

Classes 10 and 12

Classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 are already being conducted in physical mode and will continue in the same manner. All Heads of Schools have been directed to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
