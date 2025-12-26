Delhi schools resume offline classes as air quality improves; check details

MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it deeply concerning
Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...
Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi, Nikki Tamboli are assembling for The 50? Here's what we know
How Royal Matrimonial Supports Mature Relationships and Second Marriages
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film becomes highest-grossing Indian movie in overseas markets in 2025, earns Rs...
Ashes history created after 123 Years: Australia, England achieve a unique first in iconic Test rivalry
Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia great Michael Bevan to achieve historic feat
INDIA
Classes for students up to Class 5 will be held in a hybrid mode. Check details below.
Delhi schools have resumed physical classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11. This comes days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), following an improvement in air quality in the national capital. Now, students in these classes are required to attend school physically.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular directing all government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes in physical mode for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11.
Classes for students up to Class 5 will be held in a hybrid mode, combining both physical and online classes, with immediate effect until further notice. "In compliance with the Commission's order, all Heads of Schools of Government, Government-Aided and Unaided Recognised Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct normal (physical mode) classes for students of Classes VI to IX and XI. Classes for students up to Class V shall be conducted in hybrid mode, i.e., both physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible), with immediate effect until further orders," the circular stated.
Classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 are already being conducted in physical mode and will continue in the same manner. All Heads of Schools have been directed to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements.