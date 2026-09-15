Delhi schools receive bomb threats: Students evacuated, list of schools targeted

Delhi schools received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting evacuations and search operations by Delhi Police, bomb squads, sniffer dog teams and fire officials.

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting school authorities to evacuate the premises and triggering extensive search operations. Delhi Police teams were alerted after the affected schools reported receiving the threat emails between around 10:30 am and 10:45 am. Following this, bomb detection and disposal teams, sniffer dog squads and Delhi Fire Services personnel were deployed at the targeted schools, as reported by Hindustan Times.

List of Delhi schools targeted

The British School, Sardar Patel School, Springdales School and Air Force Bal Bharati School are among those that received the threats.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya issued a notice to parents informing them about a security threat. "All students have been safely evacuated from the school premises. The police have been informed and are taking the necessary steps."

Parents said the school was holding the first day of its half-yearly examinations when the bomb threat prompted an immediate evacuation. Middle School students had already completed their examinations, while Senior School students had finished most of their exams. It added that it would take some time to assess the situation and decide on the remaining Senior School examinations, according to school authorities, as per HT reports.

"We will communicate further details as soon as a decision is taken," the school added.

Security agencies have been conducting anti-sabotage searches of the campuses, but no suspicious object has reportedly been detected so far. Police are working to trace the source and identify the sender of the threat emails. The latest threats come weeks after a bomb blast threat email was received by security authorities at Delhi’s Civic Centre on September 9.

Past Bomb threats



In March, four schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails, triggering panic among parents and authorities. The schools include Army Public School, Salwan Public School, Meera Public School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Back in February, bomb threat emails were received at 2 schools in Delhi, including the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road. According to the Delhi Fire Service, security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough searches at both school premises. Nothing was found during the search operations, officials said.