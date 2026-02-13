Delhi: Schools receive bomb threat emails, premises evacuated; authorities on high alert

At least three Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting evacuations and search operations. This follows earlier hoax threats to 13 Delhi schools and multiple schools in Punjab. Authorities are investigating the emails and tightening security measures.

At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting immediate security measures and search operations. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed that authorities have launched thorough inspections following receipt of alerts.

One of the institutions affected was BT Tamil School, located in Jhandewalan, central Delhi. The school reportedly informed DFS officials of the threat at approximately 9:12 am. Following the alert, police and emergency teams arrived at the scene to ensure safety and begin the search process.

Students Evacuated as Precaution

In response to the threat, schools took proactive steps to ensure the safety of students and staff. One school sent a message to parents stating that the institution had received a security warning and that police were present on campus. The message added that all students had been evacuated safely and that classes would resume once the area was declared secure.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the threats are linked to the recent wave of similar emails targeting schools across the region earlier this week.

Fresh Threats Follow Earlier Hoax Alerts

These incidents come just days after at least 13 Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Monday. A senior police official had said the messages were sent from a username 'zachary jenkins' and contained a statement claiming, 'Delhi will become Khalistan in the memory of Afzal Guru.' The email was reportedly signed by a group calling itself the 'Khalistan National Army' and also included a warning of a potential attack on Parliament later in the week.

Following an explosive detection sweep and investigation, officials concluded that the threats were hoaxes and no danger was found.

Similar Emails Sent to Schools in Punjab

The wave of threats has not been limited to Delhi. On Tuesday, nearly 10 schools in Chandigarh and Mohali received similar bomb threat emails. The following day, on Wednesday morning, 18 more schools in Mohali reported receiving threatening emails between 7:30 am and 8:00 am, just as schools were preparing to open for the day.

Authorities have been coordinating with school administrations and law enforcement to manage the situation and ensure student safety. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible for sending the threatening messages.