Delhi Schools Under Scrutiny: CM Rekha Gupta vows crackdown on private school monopoly, warns of ‘no coercion, no single-vendor rule’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warned private schools of takeover for forcing parents to buy from designated vendors, saying they must allow purchases from anywhere and face inspections anytime.

In a stern warning to Delhi private Schools, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday vowed the toughest legal action, including takeover, against institutions coercing parents to buy books, uniforms and stationery from a single or designated vendor. She said every school must state on its notice board, website and at any store it operates that parents are free to purchase uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to Private Schools: End Captive Buying or Face Takeover

In a video message, CM Rekha Gupta said, "I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection, anytime. Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere. There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat. Ensure this without exception."

"Any violation, any manipulation, will invite the toughest action available under the law. A takeover is not beyond consideration.

My inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action. They are driven by the voices of parents who have written to me, telling me where I must go next," she added.

Well, the Chief Minister’s office did not specify which schools would be inspected first, but said the list would be based on complaints received through official channels.

Delhi CM orders schools to submit safety report by May 2 amid heatwave alert

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta issued a fresh directive aimed at strengthening heatwave preparedness in schools in view of an IMD yellow alert warning of intensifying heat conditions across the capital. The Chief Minister said all schools, government, aided, and private must submit a compliance report to the Directorate of Education by May 2. The report must confirm adherence to the India Meteorological Department’s heatwave safety guidelines.

"Every school is being asked to ensure safe drinking water, designated nodal officers and all necessary preventive measures for students. Parents are requested to send children in light cotton clothing, remain connected with class WhatsApp groups and immediately report any concern to the school administration. For us, every child is precious, and every student’s well-being is paramount. Any school-related concern may also be sent to me directly through DM," she wrote on X.