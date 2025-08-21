Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bomb scare: 5 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats, third such incident in 4 days, here's what we know so far

Bomb scare: 5 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats, third such incident in 4 days, here's what we know so far

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Five schools in Delhi have received bomb threats on Thursday morning, making it the third such incident this week. According to the police, BGS International Public School in Dwarka Sector 5 has reported getting a bomb threat. The fire department and Delhi police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the bomb threats, the Department of Delhi Fire Services said. Further investigation is underway.

