Delhi: MCD school teacher throws class 5 student from first floor, case filed for attempt to murder

Primary school teacher arrested for throwing class 5 students from 1st floor

A teacher in Delhi's primary school allegedly hit a class 5 student with paper-cutting scissors and then threw her off the first floor. As per reports, a dispute broke out between two teachers of Delhi's MCD school, Nagar Nigam (Balika) Vidyalaya.

The beat officer of PS DBG road received the information at 11:15 am and reached the spot immediately. The student was admitted to the Hindurao hospital and she is out of danger now, as per doctors. The accused, Geeta Deshwal has been detained and a case has been filed against her under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on eyewitnesses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said "a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness. The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well."

"The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official told PTI.