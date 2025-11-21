FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi school suicide case: How devastating chain of events pushed Class 10 student to end his life

Families and friends of the deceased have accused some teachers of mentally harassing him and demanding strict action from the authorities.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Delhi school suicide case: How devastating chain of events pushed Class 10 student to end his life
Photo: ANI
Days after a Class 10 student died by suicide, the families and friends of the deceased staged a protest outside St Columba's School on Friday. They accused some teachers of mentally harassing him and demanding strict action from the authorities. The protestors asserted that the school must be held accountable and urged the government to strengthen mental health safeguards for students.

What exactly happened

According to the police, the class 10 boy (16-year-old) jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station at 2.34 pm on Tuesday. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where he was declared dead. A senior police officer informed that the student left behind a suicide note in which he named a few teachers, blaming them for his mental distress, and demanded strict action against them. He also expressed his desire to have his organs donated. There was no immediate response from the school administration regarding the allegations, PTI reported.

How devastating chain of events pushed class 10 student to end his life

The boy’s father has come forward to describe the devastating chain of events that he believes led his son to take his own life. The father cited two incidents in the days before the tragedy, as per a TOI reported. "Three days ago, just before his board exam prelims, he was threatened with expulsion," he stated.

The situation escalated further the day before his death. "Yesterday, he slipped and fell and the teacher scolded him, saying he did it intentionally. He couldn't bear the humiliation."
The father claimed that for the past 8-10 months, his son had consistently complained about being scolded 'for every little thing' by a specific teacher. "Despite our insistence, she continued to torture him," he was cited by TOI as saying.

One parent expressed the deep distress surrounding the situation, stating that a mother had lost her child and a family had lost their son. She noted that students are often going through challenging phases, and incidents like this must be prevented, as children of this age are especially vulnerable.

Suicide note contains plea for justice

The suicide note, recovered from the scene, named the teachers the student held responsible and contained a plea for justice. The note included the line, "Meri last wish hai inke uper action le, me nahi chata koi aur bacha meri tarah kuch kare. (My last wish is that action be taken against them, I don't want other children to suffer the way I did.)" The student also requested that his organs be donated.

What Delhi govt said

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood says, "... We have formed an investigation committee, and the school has also taken action. I see this not only as the Education Minister but also as a concerned parent. Soon, I will be writing to schools to ask whether they are monitoring students’ mental health and overall well-being in accordance with CBSE guidelines. The state government is ready to provide handholding and support. We are deeply concerned about our children’s mental health and well-being..."

