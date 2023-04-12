Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives

An e-mail claiming there were bombs on the grounds prompted the evacuation of a school in Delhi's Defence Colony on Wednesday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives
Picture Credits: Twitter screenshot- @ANI

A school in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, they said.

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email.

(Also Read: Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar to take 8 hours, 19 tunnels being built to bring cities closer; full details)

The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.