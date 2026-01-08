Delhi School Holidays: Govt extends winter vacation as cold wave intensifies; schools to reopen on...

The DOE stated that the winter vacation, initially scheduled for early January, will now extend until the middle of the month.

In view of persistent cold and unfavourable weather conditions, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, on Thursday announced extension of school holidays in the national capital until January 15, 2026. The DOE stated that the winter vacation, initially scheduled for early January, will now extend until the middle of the month.



The announcement of the dates is part of the official academic calendar for the 2025–26 session and applies to schools across the national capital. So far, the cold mornings, dense fog, and low visibility have deterred young students from commuting safely, especially during early school hours. As per the official DoE calendar for the 2025–26 session, regular classes will commence only after the winter vacation ends.

Even Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district has ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 until 10 January due to cold wave and fog. The authorities have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10.

Delhi cold weather

On January 6, the national capital experienced cold weather and recorded its first 'cold day' of the season. Maximum temperatures in areas such as Palam and Lodi Road have been recorded within a narrow range of 13°C to 16°C. It marks the onset of a winter spell as it is the first day of such conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these cold-day conditions are likely to persist through tomorrow, indicating no immediate relief for residents. According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the seasonal norm, it is classified as a severe cold day.



Meanwhile, according to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 277, placing it in the 'poor' category.