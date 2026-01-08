Delhi School Holidays: Govt extends winter vacation as cold wave intensifies; schools to reopen on...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket
Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to harsh criticism on his acting in Border 2: 'Yahi sawaal ne...'
Sanjay Kathuria Becomes One of India’s Most Followed Finance Educators - Crosses 2 Million Followers in 12 months
Vicky Kaushal REVEALS his fear after becoming dad to Vihaan Kaushal: 'he’s scared of...'
Can geopolitical risks like Venezuela crisis, Trump's threat slow India's growth? UN projects GDP at...
Standings, sanctions or stand-off: Bangladesh face tough call as ICC push scheduled matches amid Mustafizur Rahman row
After US, Bangladesh to impose tariffs on India? Yunus govt considers duties on cotton yarn imports
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as Brand Ambassador of...
How Climate, Traffic, and Road Conditions Affect Car Maintenance
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget on Feb 1? Know key sector expectations, income tax reliefs and more
INDIA
The DOE stated that the winter vacation, initially scheduled for early January, will now extend until the middle of the month.
In view of persistent cold and unfavourable weather conditions, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, on Thursday announced extension of school holidays in the national capital until January 15, 2026. The DOE stated that the winter vacation, initially scheduled for early January, will now extend until the middle of the month.
Delhi schools to remain shut till January 15, 2026
The announcement of the dates is part of the official academic calendar for the 2025–26 session and applies to schools across the national capital. So far, the cold mornings, dense fog, and low visibility have deterred young students from commuting safely, especially during early school hours. As per the official DoE calendar for the 2025–26 session, regular classes will commence only after the winter vacation ends.
Even Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district has ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 until 10 January due to cold wave and fog. The authorities have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10.
Delhi cold weather
On January 6, the national capital experienced cold weather and recorded its first 'cold day' of the season. Maximum temperatures in areas such as Palam and Lodi Road have been recorded within a narrow range of 13°C to 16°C. It marks the onset of a winter spell as it is the first day of such conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these cold-day conditions are likely to persist through tomorrow, indicating no immediate relief for residents. According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the seasonal norm, it is classified as a severe cold day.
Meanwhile, according to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 277, placing it in the 'poor' category.