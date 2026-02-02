Delhi school fee law not to be implemented this year, Rekha Gupta govt tells Supreme Court

The Court passed an order stating that since the new legal regime will not be implemented in the 2025-26 academic year, no further orders were necessary. The Court clarified that all questions were kept open to be raised before the Delhi High Court.

Delhi private schools would have to wait a little longer, as the Delhi Government has told the Supreme Court that the newly notified law regulating fees will not be implemented for the current academic year 2025-26 in the national capital.



Delhi school fee act to be implemented in 2026-27

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixing and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which was notified in December last year, would not be enforced in the current academic year, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Government to the top court. The Delhi government stated the new law regulating private school fees will come into effect from the 2026-2027 academic session.

The submission was made while the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by private school associations challenging the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, before the Delhi High Court. The bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe stated that its interference is no longer needed. "When the matter came before us, our concern was the hurry in implementation. We would have set that aside. But they said that we will do it from next year. To that extent, our interference at this stage is over," Justice Narasimha said as per LiveLaw.

The Court passed an order stating that since the new legal regime will not be implemented in the 2025-26 academic year, no further orders were necessary. The Court clarified that all questions were kept open to be raised before the Delhi High Court.



What is Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixing and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025?



The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 bill was passed in the Delhi Assembly in August 2025. Education Minister Ashish Sood had tabled the "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" in the Delhi Assembly, stating that the legislation seeks to end the commercialisation of education and take action against those exploiting it for profit. The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families.



The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act 2025 proposes three-Tier regulatory mechanism, including a school-level committee, district level appellate committee, and a state-level committee. Certain fee caps and restrictions have been imposed, over which critics and opposition leaders have flagged a clause that may allow schools to hike fees by up to 15% annually without external approval, calling it a potential loophole. The private school associations and minority institutions have challenged the Act's constitutional validity in the Delhi High Court, though the court has so far declined to stay the regulation.





