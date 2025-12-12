Border 2 Teaser date OUT! Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty assemble, first look to drop on THIS historic day, fans react
Vinesh Phogat makes retirement U-turn, eyes comeback with gold at LA Olympics 2028
New Zealand overtake Pakistan in WTC Standings after 9 wicket win over West Indies: Check Team India's rank
Who is Faiz Hameed? How did Imran Khan's intervention in ISI spark rift that ended in his conviction?
Dhurandhar: Bade Sahab's identity LEAKED, Ranveer Singh to hunt down this dreadful underworld don, Aditya Dhar drops big hint, it is...
Goa Nightclub Fire: Woman REVEALS Luthra Brothers' club bouncers hit her, assaulted by...
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here
Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here
Delhi School Fee Law: Know how fee regulation committee works, what parents need to know about arbitrary fee hike
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025
INDIA
The Delhi government has implemented the Delhi School of Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, a legislation that significantly expands regulatory oversight and replaces the 1973 fee regulation framework. In a major reform aimed at curbing arbitrary fee hikes in private schools, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena issued the Gazette notification bringing more than 1,500 private, unaided schools in the capital under the ambit of the new law.
The Delhi government has implemented the Delhi School of Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, a legislation that significantly expands regulatory oversight and replaces the 1973 fee regulation framework. In a major reform aimed at curbing arbitrary fee hikes in private schools, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena issued the Gazette notification bringing more than 1,500 private, unaided schools in the capital under the ambit of the new law.
What is Delhi School of Education Act, 2025
The "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" was introduced to end the commercialisation of education and take action against those exploiting it for profit. It was passed in the Delhi Assembly on August 8 after an extended debate covering all private schools in the capital, a significant expansion from the earlier 1973 law, which applied to only around 300 schools. The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families. Under the 2025 Act, private schools will be required to make their fee structures public, justify any proposed hike, and seek approval from designated authorities before implementing changes.
The legislation established a three-tier committee structure comprising a School-level Fee Regulation Committee, the District Fee Appellate Committee, and the Revision Committee. The Act requires that a complaint to the District-level Committee must be backed by at least 15% of the affected parents, making parents a crucial part of the decision-making process.
How Delhi school fee regulation committee work?