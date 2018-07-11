Headlines

Delhi school 'detains' KG kids in basement as 'punishment' for delay in payment of fees, case lodged

KG students Rabea Girls' Public School in Old Delhi were detained for a delay in the payment of the tuition fees by their parents, parents alleged.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 10:33 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a school in Old Delhi's Hauz Kazi area allegedly detained students, most of them just 5-year-old for a delay in the payment of the tuition fees by their parents. The incident took place at Rabea Girls' Public School in the area on Monday.

The Police has registered a case under sections of wrongful confinement and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. The police said that 16 girls of KG and primary section were "detained".

Zia Uddin, a shopkeeper in Ballimaran, said that he could find his five-year-old daughter when went to pick her up from the school situated in the locality on Monday. When he enquired about his daughter's whereabouts, he was informed that the Kinder Garten (KG) student was sent to the school's basement as "punishment" for the delay in payment of her tuition fee.

"As soon as I reached there, I found 15-20 other girls with my daughter in the basement. It was horrifying. It was extremely hot there and the kids were sweating profusely," Zia Uddin said.

The parents alleged that the basement where the kids were kept had no window and there were only two ceiling fans, making the room even more "claustrophobic".

“We asked the school staff who then informed us that the children have been kept in the basement since 7 am and the door was latched from outside. We opened the door and saw the children on the floor. The room was hot and had only two fans. Most of the children were thirsty and hungry,” the parents said.  

"I immediately took the kids out and called the police helpline number. By then, other parents had also reached," said Zia.

The parents immediately went to Hauz Kazi Police station and filed a complaint against the school. 

Despite several attempts, school principal Dr Naheed Usmani did not respond to the calls and messages.

The parents claimed that they had paid the school fees, adding that even if there was a delay, this kind of treatment of their wards is unacceptable.

"Even if the fee gets delayed, how can the school authority punish a 5-year-old like this. Instead of contacting the parents, the school confined the kids in that suffocated room for hours," Zia said.

Another parent, Mohammad Imran said that he could not believe when he got to know about the incident. "It is inhuman. How can a school do this to little kids? My six-year-old daughter is traumatised. She is not ready to go back to the school," he said.

