Delhi school 'detains' KG kids in basement for fees delay, headmistress says 'it is where children play'

Images and videos of the 5-year-old kids holed up in the Delhi school's basement with no window and fans barely working were circulated on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 01:06 PM IST

The headmistress of Rabea Girls' Public School in Old Delhi's Hauz Kazi area, where the kindergarten children were holed up in the school's basement for delay in payment of tuition fees by their parents, had come out to defend the act saying that 'basement is where the children play'.

"Basement is where the children play, there were 2 teachers watching them, they usually sit on the ground and the fan had gone for repair that day. The allegations are wrong," Farah Diba, Head Mistress of Rabea Girls' Public School, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

 

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday has sought a report on Rabea Girls' Public for the outrageous incident.

Images and videos of the 5-year-old kids holed up in the Delhi school's basement with no window and fans barely working were circulated on social media.

The parents alleged that the basement where the kids were kept had no window and there were only two ceiling fans, making the room even more "claustrophobic".

“We asked the school staff who then informed us that the children have been kept in the basement since 7 am and the door was latched from outside. We opened the door and saw the children on the floor. The room was hot and had only two fans. Most of the children were thirsty and hungry,” the parents said.  

 

 

Zia Uddin, a shopkeeper in Ballimaran, said that he could find his five-year-old daughter when he went to pick her up from the school situated in the locality on Monday. When he enquired about his daughter's whereabouts, he was informed that the Kinder Garten (KG) student was sent to the school's basement as "punishment" for the delay in payment of her tuition fee.

"As soon as I reached there, I found 15-20 other girls with my daughter in the basement. It was horrifying. It was extremely hot there and the kids were sweating profusely," Zia Uddin said.

The parents immediately went to Hauz Kazi Police station and filed a complaint against the school. 

The Police had registered a case under sections of wrongful confinement and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. The police said that 16 girls of KG and primary section were "detained".

