Delhi school brings NEW rule for admission in Class 1, to only admit children who are...

The Delhi government will implement a 6-year age as the minimum age for admission in Class 1 in schools from 2026-2027. It will also revise the age criteria for the foundational stage from the next year in a phased manner, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to PTI.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

Delhi school brings NEW rule for admission in Class 1, to only admit children who are...
The Delhi government is set for major restructuring in admissions criteria for Class 1 students. The government will enforce the uniform age of admission in all the government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the DoE from the academic session 2026-27.

It should be noted that the new age criteria will not apply to students of the current academic session of 2025-26.

What is the uniform age of admission for Class 1?

The Delhi government will implement a 6-year age as the minimum age for admission in Class 1 in schools from 2026-2027. It will also revise the age criteria for the foundational stage from the next year in a phased manner, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to PTI.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage currently comprises two classes — Nursery and KG — followed by Class 1, with minimum ages for admission being 3+, 4+ and 5+ years, respectively. 

Revised structure:

  • Minimum and maximum age (as on March 31) for admission to Nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre-School 1) is 3 and 4 years;
  • Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre-School 2) 4 and 5 years;
  • Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre-School 3) 5 and 6 years;
  • Class 1 - 6 and 7 years

However, the head of the school may grant an age relaxation of up to one month in both the minimum and maximum age limits for admission from Nursery to Class 1.

What hasn't changed?

  • The new age criteria will not apply to students of the current academic session of 2025-26.
  • The classes of Lower KG and Upper KG will come into existence only from 2027-28. This means the students of Nursery, KG and Class 1 of 2025-26 will be promoted to the next higher class as per the current structure in 2026-27.
  • While the new admissions to KG (in academic session 2026-27) will be open to children who are aged 4+ years (as on March 31, 2026), the students who have passed the previous class from any recognised school and possess a valid School Leaving Certificate (SLC) and mark sheet will be exempted from the age-appropriate criteria while seeking admission to the next higher class. 
  • Only from academic session 2027-28, Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre-School 2) and Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre-School 3) will be introduced, and the admissions to these classes will take place as per the age criteria mentioned above.

According to the circular, all school heads had earlier been informed about the restructuring of the foundational stage and the introduction of a uniform age of admission of 6+ years in Class 1. The Directorate has directed all school heads through the circular to clearly inform parents about these changes and ensure strict compliance with the revised age criteria for admissions and student progression.

(With inputs from agencies)

