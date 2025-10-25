Delhi school brings NEW rule for admission in Class 1, to only admit children who are...

Vande Bharat in sleek black colour arriving soon? Video goes viral on X platform; Watch video
The Delhi government will implement a 6-year age as the minimum age for admission in Class 1 in schools from 2026-2027. It will also revise the age criteria for the foundational stage from the next year in a phased manner, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to PTI.
The Delhi government is set for major restructuring in admissions criteria for Class 1 students. The government will enforce the uniform age of admission in all the government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the DoE from the academic session 2026-27.
It should be noted that the new age criteria will not apply to students of the current academic session of 2025-26.
What is the uniform age of admission for Class 1?
According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage currently comprises two classes — Nursery and KG — followed by Class 1, with minimum ages for admission being 3+, 4+ and 5+ years, respectively.
Revised structure:
However, the head of the school may grant an age relaxation of up to one month in both the minimum and maximum age limits for admission from Nursery to Class 1.
What hasn't changed?
According to the circular, all school heads had earlier been informed about the restructuring of the foundational stage and the introduction of a uniform age of admission of 6+ years in Class 1. The Directorate has directed all school heads through the circular to clearly inform parents about these changes and ensure strict compliance with the revised age criteria for admissions and student progression.
(With inputs from agencies)