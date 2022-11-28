South Delhi school receives bomb threat, disposal squad verifies spot

South Delhi school recieves bomb threat | Photo: PTI (Representative)

Indian Public School in Delhi's South district has received an email regarding a bomb threat in the school. A bomb Disposal Squad has been sent to the spot and the location is being verified and checked, said Delhi Police.

ANI tweeted, "Local police was informed which reacted promptly. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad along with staff of Defence Colony PS reached the spot. The school was evacuated & a thorough search was made. But no bomb found.The email is also being verified by cyber team: Delhi Police"

