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Delhi Satya Niketan PG Collapse: Absconding owner held in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, MCD suspends 5 officials

Absconding Satya Niketan PG owner Hariram Gupta held from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, day after building collapse.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Delhi Satya Niketan PG Collapse: Absconding owner held in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, MCD suspends 5 officials
Hariram, the owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan with a Delhi Police official (Photo/ANI)
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The owner of Satya Niketan PG, Hariram Gupta, was held on Monday from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, day after building collapse. 

A case has been registered by police against the building owner and others in connection with the collapse. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to look into the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, Delhi Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him after he went untraceable following the collapse. 

The development comes as the death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse rose to seven on Monday, with search and rescue operations entering their second day.

12 rescued from Satya Niketan PG collapse 

So far, 12 people have been rescued from the debris of the decades-old multi-storey building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus.

NDRF Inspector General Narendra Bundela said the force did not have a "specific figure" for how many people might still be trapped under the debris.

Bundela added that the rescue operation being conducted by the NDRF together with sister agencies of the Delhi government is likely to continue till late Monday.

MCD suspends 5 officials 

Meanwhile, in a major crackdown by the Delhi Government following the Satya Niketan building collapse, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended multiple officials on Monday.

According to the MCD office orders, the five suspended officials are:

  • Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, South Zone
  • Ranvir Singh, SE, South Zone
  • Lalit Kumar Goel, EE (Building), South Zone
  • Sunil Chauhan, AE (Building), South Zone
  • Ashish Kumar, Junior Engineer (Building)

According to the suspension order, the officers stand suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings and will receive subsistence allowance as per rules.

The MCD's action is also part of a wider drive against illegal construction and misuse of premises.

From June 1 to September 3, 2026, the civic body demolished 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction, 708 show-cause notices for sealing, and passed 726 demolition orders.

The civic body also conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify commercial misuse of residential properties.

With the building owner now apprehended in Bhiwadi, further investigation in the case is underway. The rescue operation also continues as agencies work to ascertain whether anyone remains trapped beneath the debris.

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