Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Sarita Vihar flyover closed for 50 days: Traffic advisory issued for Faridabad, Noida residents

According to a police advisory, each carriageway will need 25 days to be repaired, but the other carriageways will stay open for traffic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Delhi Sarita Vihar flyover closed for 50 days: Traffic advisory issued for Faridabad, Noida residents
Representational Image

In order to repair expansion joints and concrete slabs, the Public Works Department on Tuesday announced that the Sarita Vihar flyover on Mathura Road would be partially closed for 50 days starting on Wednesday. 

This move is anticipated to cause traffic jams on one of the busiest roads in the national Capital and inconvenience residents of neighbourhoods like Badarpur, Jaitpur, Kalindi Kunj, and New Friends Colony.

According to a police advisory, each carriageway will need 25 days to be repaired, but the other carriageways will stay available for traffic.

Travel on the opposite carriageway will be prohibited from July 2 through 26 while the roadway from Ashram to Badarpur is closed from Wednesday till July 1. 

According to the traffic police recommendation, drivers are advised to take the slip lane at the flyover towards Noida and make a U-turn towards Mathura lane throughout the first and second phases (from Ashram to Badarpur). 

The caution advised drivers heading to Noida from Ashram Chowk to take the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway rather than continuing on to Sarita Vihar to reach their destination.

To guarantee a smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the passage of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road towards the Sarita Vihar flyover may be restricted as and when necessary.

It has been suggested that commuters going to railway stations and airports schedule their departure in advance and select an alternate route to prevent delays. 

It is recommended for commuters travelling from Ashram on Mathura Road to Badarpur and Faridabad to take road number 13A from the slip lane of the Sarita Vihar overpass and make a U-turn to return to Mathura Road. 

(Also Read: Weather update: Rajasthan witnesses massive dust storm, IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.