Delhi Sarita Vihar flyover closed for 50 days: Traffic advisory issued for Faridabad, Noida residents

In order to repair expansion joints and concrete slabs, the Public Works Department on Tuesday announced that the Sarita Vihar flyover on Mathura Road would be partially closed for 50 days starting on Wednesday.

Due to repair work by PWD on Sarita Vihar Flyover on Mathura Road starting on 07.06.2023, there will be a closure of carriageways for a period of 50 days. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/45erR4DYPK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 6, 2023

This move is anticipated to cause traffic jams on one of the busiest roads in the national Capital and inconvenience residents of neighbourhoods like Badarpur, Jaitpur, Kalindi Kunj, and New Friends Colony.

According to a police advisory, each carriageway will need 25 days to be repaired, but the other carriageways will stay available for traffic.

Travel on the opposite carriageway will be prohibited from July 2 through 26 while the roadway from Ashram to Badarpur is closed from Wednesday till July 1.

According to the traffic police recommendation, drivers are advised to take the slip lane at the flyover towards Noida and make a U-turn towards Mathura lane throughout the first and second phases (from Ashram to Badarpur).

The caution advised drivers heading to Noida from Ashram Chowk to take the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway rather than continuing on to Sarita Vihar to reach their destination.

To guarantee a smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the passage of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road towards the Sarita Vihar flyover may be restricted as and when necessary.

It has been suggested that commuters going to railway stations and airports schedule their departure in advance and select an alternate route to prevent delays.

It is recommended for commuters travelling from Ashram on Mathura Road to Badarpur and Faridabad to take road number 13A from the slip lane of the Sarita Vihar overpass and make a U-turn to return to Mathura Road.

