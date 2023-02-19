Delhi Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road flyover to be complete on this date; know connected areas, routes

Delhi Sarai Kale Khan flyover is 60 percent complete (File photo)

With the closure of the Ashram flyover in Delhi due to the construction work for its extension, many commuters have been facing major problems when it comes to traffic and congestion in major parts such as Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan, ISBT, and others.

Now, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has announced that the construction work of the Sarai Kale Khan 3-lane flyover is around 60 percent done, and is set to be reopened on the date as declared by the Delhi government before.

The PWD officers have the aim of concluding the construction of the Sarai Kale Khan flyover by April 2023. The foundation stone of the same was laid down last year by Manish Sisodia, and 60 percent of the construction was completed last week.

The Sarai Kale Khan flyover, which will be a 3-lane stretch, is aimed at reducing the congestion and traffic load at Ring Road, and connecting important parts of Delhi with each other, facilitating smooth commutes from Delhi to NCR regions.

The existing Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction flyover takes commuters from Ashram and Maharani Bagh towards the ITO intersection. However, the existing flyover doesn’t offer a smooth commute for traffic moving from the other direction.

With the construction of the new Sarai Kale Khan flyover, the commuters from Ghaziabad and ITO towards Ashram crossing won’t have to face any major congestion. Further, the traffic coming from Akshardham, Delhi-Meerut expressway, and Mayur Vihar, which currently merges with ITO, will also see smooth sailing.

The PWD officials said that the Sarai Kale Khan flyover signal is located at the point where vehicles from the ITO side turn towards the Inter-State Bus Terminus, Nizamuddin railway station, and the Metro station, which leads to major traffic issues currently.

This comes as the construction of the Delhi Ashram flyover remains delayed. The construction of the Ashram flyover was supposed to be finished by February 15 but now has been delayed by two weeks.

