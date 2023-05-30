Search icon
Delhi Sakshi murder case: Who are 6 prime accused in gruesome crime? How they are related to minor's death

The police are finding out the true cause of Sakshi's death after questioning all six characters in the horrifying Delhi murder case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Sahil (File Photo), Jhabru (File Photo)

Delhi murder update: Sakshi, a 16-year-old girl was murdered by her boyfriend Sahil (20) on the streets of Rohini. He allegedly stabbed Sakshi 22 times and slammed her head with a stone slab several times. The whole incident was captured on CCTV which is going viral on the social media platform. 

Delhi police are investigating the matter and several details on the matter have been revealed. These 6 individuals are key to the horrifying Delhi murder case in the Shahbad Dairy neighbourhood, and the police anticipate finding out Sakshi's true cause of death after questioning all of these individuals. 

The authorities are currently questioning all of these personalities following Sahil's two-day remand. Sahil is disclosing a lot of new information while being interrogated by Delhi police also modifying his answers. 

Delhi Police are interrogating Praveen- Sakshi’s ex-boyfriend, whose name was tattooed on Sakshi’s arm. Praveen is currently in Jaunpur, UP. 

Neetu is being interrogated by the Police. Neetus is Sakshi’s close friend, she (victim) was living with her for a few days. Neetu is married and her husband is currently held in Tihar jail due to a crime. Neetu knew Sakshi for the past 3-4 years and Sahil for the past 7-8 months. Delhi Police is looking into the victim's, Neetu's, and Sahil's Instagram accounts. Some of Sahil's posts on Instagram revealed that he was friends with numerous girls. 

Police are asking questions from Aarti, she was the last person to meet Sakshi before she was killed. Both met at the weekly market. According to reports, Aarti said that the victim had complained to her about Sahil's history of stalking and harassment.

Akash is Sahil’s friend. Akash was standing with Sahil waiting for Sakshi. Both were captured on the CCTV footage which is surfacing online. Watch here:

Jhabru, is Sakshi’s friend. He had threatened Sahil that he would kill him (Sahil) if he did not stop chasing Sakshi, said Sahil to the police. Jhabru resides in JJ colony in Shahbad Dairy. 

