Sakshi murder case: Delhi court sends Sahil to 2-day police custody, know latest updates

Delhi police arrested the 20-year-old accused from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Delhi Sakshi murder case updates: Sahil(murderer)(File Photo)

Delhi Sakshi murder case updates: Delhi`s Rohini court on Tuesday sent Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area, to two-day police remand.

The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony in the area, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder.

He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is taking rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl.

Around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.

"The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend`s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim`s father," the official added.

As per the initial autopsy report, the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull ruptured after she was attacked by a blunt object, however, a detailed report is awaited.

(Also Read: Delhi Sakshi murder case: Victim pointed gun at boyfriend, had another man’s name tattooed, shocking details revealed)

 

