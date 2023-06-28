Search icon
Delhi murder case: 640-page chargesheet filed against accused Sahil, who stabbed minor several times

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man named Sahil in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

Delhi Police have filed a 640-page chargesheet against Sahil, accused of killing a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy.

"A 640-page final chargesheet against Sahil, accused of killing a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, has been filed in the court," Delhi Police said.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man named Sahil in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28, the police said.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on May 29.

Earlier on May 1, the police recovered the knife allegedly used by the accused to kill the minor in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on May 28 night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. 

