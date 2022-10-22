Delhi, Saket Mall: Police officer's daughter arrested for hitting parking attendant with car

Police (File)

In south Delhi's Saket Mall, a 34-year-old parking attendant was allegedly hit by a car being driven by a police officer's daughter. The incident took place on October 16.

The attendant was handing over a car to a customer when another car hit him. He suffered injuries in his legs, the police said. He is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Saket.

After receiving the complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the senior officer said

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was not drunk at the time of the accident, he said.

"The accused woman, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, has been arrested and since it is a bailable offense, she has been released on bail in accordance with the legal procedure," he added.

With inputs from PTI