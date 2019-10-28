Delhi's 'very poor' air quality post Diwali is better than last three years

A thick haze engulfed the national capital on Monday morning with the air quality deteriorating to the "very poor" category as Delhiites continued burst firecrackers on Diwali even after the deadline set by the Court.

The overall air quality index stood at 306 and 356 in Delhi and Noida. Extremely poor pollution levels were predicted in Delhi due to firecracker emissions, unfavorable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning in neighboring states.

In Gurugram, the air quality index fell to 279 (poor) after Diwali celebrations. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 2.5 at 500 in the 'very poor' category, in the Lodhi Road area was recorded.

As compared to last year, the air quality this year was better. Last year, at some places the AQI touched 999, highest possible on the three-digit scale on the next day of Diwali. But this year with air quality sensors recorded only a marginal increase in pollution levels even though people continued bursting crackers until late on Sunday night.

This came as a surprise for Delhiites.

The national capital's AQI at PM 2.5 stood at 327 at 11 pm on Sunday, and it dipped to 323 at 3:30 am, around the time when it was expected to enter the 'severe' category as per SAFAR.

The overall AQI in Delhi is now increasing gradually with deteriorating air pollution. It increased to 340 at 8:30 am, as the weather department reported the occurrence of shallow fog.

To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15.